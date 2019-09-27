Regarding “Crestwood man stabs and kills dog that runs onto his property, charges say” (Sept. 10): As animal advocates, the Humane Society of Missouri is appalled by this crime and urges authorities to punish the accused to the full extent of the law.
According to Missouri law, a first offense for animal abuse is merely a misdemeanor. However, people can be charged with a felony if they consciously torture or mutilate a live animal. In light of the level of cruelty waged against Teddy the dog, we are impressed the prosecutor has charged this alleged abuser with a felony and that bail was increased to $10,000.
Certainly, there are more humane ways to deal with a non-aggressive animal, including allowing the owners to retrieve the dog or calling animal control. In a situation like this, harming an animal is never an appropriate solution.
We grieve with Teddy’s family and encourage Crestwood and St. Louis County authorities to vigorously pursue this case. We also encourage all Missouri animal lovers to contact state representatives and voice support for raising the minimum charge to a felony in all cases of animal abuse.
We must be the voice for the voiceless, protecting our pets from egregious acts like this and ensuring animal abusers, even first-time abusers, face significant punishment for harming the innocent.
If you encounter animal abuse or neglect, immediately contact local authorities and the Humane Society of Missouri.
Kathy Warner • St. Louis
President, Humane Society of Missouri