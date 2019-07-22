What does Ann Wagner stand for? She sends all these messages about child and sex trafficking, but I don’t see her speaking out about Jeffrey Epstein. Could that be because he is buddies with President Donald Trump?
And I don’t see her speaking out about the abominable conditions at the border.
Trump spews racially charged comments about congresswomen of color and Wagner can’t bring herself to criticize his behavior or support the House censure of that behavior?
Who is she? What in the world does she stand for? Is she just a sycophant of Trump?
Wagner may represent my district but she certainly doesn’t stand for my beliefs or the beliefs of many of my friends and neighbors.
She is an embarrassment. She should be embarrassed for herself. I don’t know how she can look at herself in the mirror in the morning.
Emily Kibler • Wildwood