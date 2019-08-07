Regarding “Nun’s sympathy for migrants too liberal and misinformed” (Aug. 3): Letter writer Jane Petry wants Sister Agnes Brueggen to take her sympathy and compassion to another country.
I guess it’s not enough that we “send them back,” we should also send away people who sympathize with migrants. Also, Ms. Petry should realize that “good, faithful Catholics of St. Louis” remember that that kind of intolerance and bigotry was once directed at their immigrant grandparents and great-grandparents.
Lou Malnassy • Kirkwood