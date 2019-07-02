Regarding the letter “Migrant kids had nothing even before they arrived” (June 27): I was shocked and disgusted by letter writer Jerry Spiniolas’ attitude toward the plight of migrant children in detention who were deprived of even the most basic hygiene necessities such as toothbrushes, soap and clean diapers.
I am sure he is quite pleased with his logic that they had nothing to begin with anyway, so why expect better from us, especially since we didn’t invite them in the first place?
Sadly, I feel that Mr. Spiniolas, and others who might agree with him, have lost touch with their sense of humanity. These children, not by their own choice, were brought here by their loving parents for the very reason that they had nothing and wanted a better life for their families. They lived in terrible conditions and braved many hardships to get here, following the promise we as a nation once extended to welcome them: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses … the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.” This, of course, is from Emma Lazarus’ famed poem, “The New Colossus” that is inscribed on the Statue of Liberty.
I suggest that those who cannot find any pity in their hearts for blameless children, separated from their parents and receiving substandard care, should Google this poem. This is what we as human beings and Americans stand for.
Rise Schnurman • St Louis County