Our reality star president, Donald Trump, is holding a mirror up to us all so we can see who we really are. This is our reality folks: We will continue to see mass murders, the likes of which no other developed country does, because we are shielding our racism and xenophobia behind the Second Amendment.
Why do ordinary citizens need to arm themselves with an AK-47 rifle? To fight off an invasion of coyotes or wild deer? Or is it to fight off an invasion of anyone who doesn’t look, act, or think like they do?
Who is our Second Amendment being used to protect us against? If it is our foreign enemies, shouldn’t every household arm itself with an anti-nuclear ballistic missile? Consider our domestic enemies. Two of the latest incidents have been called domestic terrorism. Does this mean citizens need to bring their AK-47 to Walmart or the movies, just in case a domestic terrorist decides to target them?
What is going on in our country with guns is absurd and out off control. These weapons should be banned for anyone but our military. I have yet to hear of ordinary citizens using their semi-automatic rifle to defend themselves from a domestic or foreign terrorist. Instead, the reality is that these weapons are being used to kill unarmed, innocent citizens, including children and their parents. We are living in a sad, sad reality show.
Sue Ann Greco • University City