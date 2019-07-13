Regarding the Kathryn Sherman's letter, “Reader regrets getting pregnant, not getting abortion” (July 6):I am not here to “judge you or pity you” in your decision to have an abortion when you were a teenager. You stated that you aborted “a mass of cells.” Indeed they were a mass of cells, a mass of cells that make up a human body. It is estimated that the cells in a human body come to a staggering 37.2 trillion cells. A human body/human being should be treated with humanity and dignity.
Many people 30 years ago felt like “abortion was the only alternative.” Today though, in St. Louis, we have many agencies that were not around when you were a teenager, including Our Ladies Inn, Thrive St. Louis, and Room at the Inn, just to name a few. I am just hoping to create more awareness of the options in an unplanned pregnancy to avoid heartbreak and save lives. Because you mentioned believing in God I will end on this: “When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the baby leaped in her womb.” Luke 1:41
Anne Goodwillie • Webster Groves