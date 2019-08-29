I have watched the concern over the spate of stray-bullet shootings. I have been curious as I read the letters and editorials about what should be done. I've been reading these same stories for the 30 years that I've lived here.
We should promote better morality, and do away with poverty to resolve the problem. We should not complain because the powers that be have not given us jobs, mass transit and other services we deserve. It's not the guns, it's the: Pick one from column A or B.
The political leaders are at a loss, and so are many others, but these excuses seem to be just that. I did appreciate recent letters to the editor that compared concern for automobile use and gun use, and that guns should be registered and insured ("Give the responsibility to lessen gun risk to insurers," Aug. 18).
If the problem is drug dealers, perhaps it's the way they protect their business. Yes, that's what it is — the way for those in poor neighborhoods to make a living. Sure beats minimum wage jobs. If this shocks people, think of it a bit more. Other businesses use lawyers, smear campaigns, predatory business practices to protect their business. These folks use guns. Maybe the state should issue these folks licenses and offer legal protection for their businesses. It might be a healthier way for these neighborhoods.
I once worked for a man who said there were three vices: greed, sex and greed. Always follow the money when thinking about why people are acting as they do.
Phillip Van Cleave • Fenton