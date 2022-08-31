 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Art museum visit opened new educational horizons

Fine art

 Dan Martin

Regarding "Bones of contention: St. Louis museums reconsider displaying human remains" (Aug. 28): I am a Big Brother/Big Sister mentor. I recently took the 15-year-old I mentor to the St. Louis Art Museum. It was her first time to St. Louis and first time to visit an art museum. She was thoroughly entranced by the Egyptian exhibit. Seeing the mummy established a connection to the past in a way she had not experienced in books. The interactive mummy X-rays were very educational and enjoyable. She also was impressed by Claude Monet's waterlilies and the Native American exhibit. I believe our art museum and the St. Louis Science Center open doors of learning that are very valuable.  

Dianne Low • Jefferson City 

