Regarding “Secrets, scandals and little-known stories about the 1904 World’s Fair” (Oct. 13): I am concerned about the misinformation in this article. Having done a decade of research on the non-native participants at the fair, I spotted many errors. Unless they were misquoted, the curators at the Missouri Historical Society gave the reporter comments off the top of their heads, as most of the comments attributed to them have issues.
For example, Igorots did sacrifice dogs. Indian groups adjacent to them left the fair months early because the Igorots stole their dogs. Later the Igorots got tired of the ceremony; although they kept sacrificing dogs to titillate the fair-goers, they no longer ate them but buried the dogs at the back of their compound.
Many Indians dragooned for the Anthropology Days games had no idea what to do. Many did not speak English so could not understand the instructions, and many had never participated in the event they were forced into. So they had no idea of the rules or goals. This was deliberate procedure by the Louisiana Purchase Commission to attempt to prove that the Euro-American white race was the top of the evolution chain and that the Indians and other non-European races just didn’t measure up.
David Browman • Des Peres
Retired professor, Washington University