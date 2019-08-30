The term existentialism is presently being used by Democratic candidates, as well as leaders in that party for a dire prediction that climate change is upon us, and disastrous consequences will be evident within 12 years if nothing is done to stop its progression. Several past and present leaders have made very clear our days are numbered, due to increased hurricane activity, drought, tornadoes, rising oceans, etc.
With all these anxiety-producing warnings, why would former President Barack Obama be interested in buying a $14 million beachfront estate on Martha’s Vineyard, which could be inundated in the coming 12 years?
Edward Wolfe • Kirkwood