Regarding “Feds may want millions back if Loop Trolley goes under, official says” (Oct. 16): St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is right to call for new governance at the Loop Trolley Transportation Development District. But more than new governance is required. An outside audit is needed to properly assess current operating costs, revenue from the trolley tax and other sources and the requested additional subsidy. This is needed to determine if the trolley has a viable future.
There should also be a better understanding of what, if any, financial liability St. Louis city and county have should the project go belly up.
City officials who are now seeking revenue to continue to fund the trolley should cool their jets and get the facts before pouring more tax dollars into this money pit.
Fred Wessels • St. Louis