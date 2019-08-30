I want to openly thank the very kind people of St. Louis who have extended the hand of friendship to my family. My son, Lachie, began study at Lindenwood University-Belleville. And after several days of touring downtown St. Louis, we discovered how hospitable and pleasant all you locals are.
Our trepidation of what we had been told and read about St. Louis was quickly dispelled. Having said that, we’re not about to go off the beaten path, and I know that trouble could lurk around any corner. But that’s as true as our native Melbourne, Australia, as it is Manhattan.
We saw our first baseball game and enjoyed meals of solid consistency of good and diverse food. The National Blues Museum and BB’s Jazz, Blues and Soups were fine night spots, and I look forward to visiting them again. A visit to Forest Park, the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis and St. Charles rounded out our sightseeing adventures, capped off by a ride to the top of the Arch.
Given Lachie and a fellow Aussie will be attending Lindenwood for the next four years, I’ll be trekking back on numerous occasions, making St. Louis our second home.
Steve Earl • Melbourne, Australia