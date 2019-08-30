Subscribe for 99¢
Regarding “Biased reporting prevents morning newspaper enjoyment” (Aug. 21): This letter from Barbara Huber really hit the nail on the head. Having grown up in Chicago, I remembered when reading the Chicago Tribune was a quiet and serene time. Like Ms. Huber, I looked forward to retirement and an entertaining paper to read along with my coffee.

I know what Ms. Huber was referring to. Your paper seems to have but one perspective regarding each item that is written or editorialized about. The Post-Dispatch does not tend to exhibit any viewpoint other than from a liberal and left-wing perspective.

Please, as Ms. Huber requests, bring back a paper that is as fair and as balanced as possible to a 75-year-old retiree who really looks forward to each morning with my newspaper, paired with my coffee and relaxation time. This is what makes us happy.

Bob Du Chateau • St. Louis

