Even the GOP and President Donald Trump should be able to admit that the following steps would be appropriate at this time: 1. Federal regulations (not scattered state regulations that differ from one another) should impose mandatory universal background checks for the selling or transferring of weapons. 2. “Red Flag” laws should remove weapons from those who have mental health issues. 3. Set age 21 as the minimum to purchase weapons. 4. Impose a 72-hour waiting period before you can purchase a weapon 5. Restrict high-capacity gun magazines. 6. For crying out loud, ban and retrieve military-style assault weapons that were designed to kill humans. What’s the harm I ask?
Larry Dodd • Florissant