I’ve been thinking about our country and wondering how will we ever dig ourselves out of this quagmire. There are many reasons for how we arrived here, but nearly all come back to one thing: greed.
I thought the 2016 election was kind of like going to the junkyard and picking out the best car. But I thought with Democrat Hillary Clinton's government experience and a little help from her husband, former President Bill Clinton, she would at least do no harm until we could move on.
The most dangerous professionals I’ve ever encountered are those who, in their mind, heart and soul, really believed they knew what they were doing when, in fact, they were clueless. This is Donald Trump personified. He’s taking the path all despots have before him: Give the common people something to embrace or someone to hate and belittle. Denigrate government agencies and applaud dictatorial leaders in the world.
Mark my words, if Trump is re-elected, he will declare himself “president for life.” If Trump is re-elected, we may see a realization of the new world order that the Bush family was seeking, but it won’t look anything like what they envisioned. We will all be Trumped.
Lew Trigg • Alton