Biden's vaccine mandate divides Americans more

Regarding "Analysis: Biden takes fight to unvaccinated in virus battle" (Sept. 10): After listening to President Joe Biden outline his new coronavirus mandates, I came away more than a little confused. In his presentation, Biden stated repeatedly that he is protecting those individuals who have been fully vaccinated from millions of Americans who have chosen not to be vaccinated. He said this immediately after detailing the incredible effectiveness of the vaccines. A logical question would be: If vaccines are so effective, why do fully vaccinated people like me need protection from those individuals who choose to exercise their free will, regardless of how misguided they may (or may not) be?