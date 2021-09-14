 Skip to main content
Biden's vaccine mandate divides Americans more
Biden's vaccine mandate divides Americans more

Unions split on vaccine mandates, complicating Biden push

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Washington. Labor unions are divided over vaccine mandates. The split has become more significant after Biden announced his plan to require federal workers get inoculated and private companies with more than 100 employees get vaccinated. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

Regarding "Analysis: Biden takes fight to unvaccinated in virus battle" (Sept. 10): After listening to President Joe Biden outline his new coronavirus mandates, I came away more than a little confused. In his presentation, Biden stated repeatedly that he is protecting those individuals who have been fully vaccinated from millions of Americans who have chosen not to be vaccinated. He said this immediately after detailing the incredible effectiveness of the vaccines. A logical question would be: If vaccines are so effective, why do fully vaccinated people like me need protection from those individuals who choose to exercise their free will, regardless of how misguided they may (or may not) be?

Biden appears to be pitting one group of Americans against another group for what I believe is no valid reason. I bear no animosity toward my fellow non-vaccinated citizens nor do I fear for my life when interacting with them. Our president and science tell me I am safe, therefore others may do as they will. And I will always respect their right to express their opinions in a non-threatening manner.

Tom Urani • University City 

