Missouri’s 1st Congressional District was just listed as the 47th most deadly district for people on foot in traffic crashes by Smart Growth America. Between 2008 and 2017, 188 people were killed while walking by people driving cars in the district.
This ranking follows the death of Timothy Thornton, who was killed while riding his bike by a person driving a truck last month in Wildwood. The Post-Dispatch called his death an "accident."
This contrasts the death of 11-year-old Trent Davis, who was killed by a person driving a car while waiting on a bus in March. The Post-Dispatch reported his death without calling it an accident.
This report and these individual deaths highlight the serious problem of people in cars killing people walking and biking in our region.
Language matters. When media outlets call preventable traffic deaths accidents, it makes these deaths seem random and unavoidable. Road conditions, road design and on-road behavior come together to cause these deaths. We need to stop calling these tragedies accidents.
Everyone should use people-first language when talking about traffic safety, and particularly traffic deaths: A person driving a truck, hit and killed a person riding a bike.
The Associated Press advises in its stylebook to “avoid accident, which can be read as exonerating the person responsible.”
Already the Missouri Highway Patrol has replaced “accident” with “crash” in their official reporting. Crashes have causes and they are preventable. Accurately calling crashes what they are is the first step to start preventing them.
Cindy Mense • St. Louis
CEO, Trailnet