Along with the rest of St. Louis, I was thrilled to see the Blues win the Stanley Cup. I admired their road from last place to such a triumph, and I loved their attention to Laila Anderson.
But after watching the parade and rally Saturday, I feel saddened by the behavior of the players. They partied since Wednesday night and bragged about it. Couldn’t the beer chugging have stopped for a few hours on Saturday?
We stress to teens about drinking responsibly. So many young fans watched people pour beer into players’ mouths. Players sprayed onlookers with beer. They are showing people that you must drink nonstop to have a good time and celebrate. I am disappointed that the owner and manager had no problem seeing players chug nonstop like frat boys
Brett Hull’s behavior was boorish and repulsive. TV coverage seemed to love discussing and displaying the excessive drinking. Celebrating is great, but it would be great to see players wave and interact with fans without needing a bottle of beer in their hands.
Chris Wilkes • Fenton