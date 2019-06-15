Observers of human behavior, what did we not see Wednesday night after the St. Louis Blues’ historic Stanley Cup victory?
We did not see store windows smashed, looting, cars burning, rocks thrown at police. In so many other cities, that has been an unfortunate part of big celebrations. Not here. Not in my St. Louis.
I was downtown at Enterprise Center, and all I saw in the streets after the big win were thousands of gloriously happy people of all ages, gender, color, etc., having the time of their lives. Horns honking, “Glorias” echoing off the tall buildings, banners waving, high fives everywhere. And not even a hint of violence.
Do I love this town? You bet your sweet bippy! (With a nod to the late Dick Martin.)
Marsh Cobb • Affton