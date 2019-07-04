Chris Beckford-Tseu, Freddy Brathwaite, Grant Fuhr, Nathan Lafayette, Jamal Mayers, Tony McKegney, Bryce Salvador, Chris Stewart and the much-beloved Ryan Reaves were all members of the St. Louis Blues during the last 52 years.
Although none of these black players were involved in the Blues Stanley Cup championship, they all contributed and were cheered by Blues fans during their tenures with the Blues. Only a handful of other teams in National Hockey League have had more black players than the Blues.
And although no current players on the roster are black, a minority group is represented on the Blues by Canada First Nation descendants, winger Jordan Nolan and head coach Craig Berube.
Jon Krone • St. Peters