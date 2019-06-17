A memo to Stan Kroenke: Of course, we all know you and your NFL buddies lied when you told the rest of the country that St. Louis was not a good sports town. It was just part of your prefabricated justification for moving your Rams to Los Angeles. Well, you should see how we all got behind a team that produced a good product, the Blues. Even guys like me who don’t know a hockey puck from a sticky wicket are going around town with our blue-note apparel and singing Gloria.
And on alternate days, I still have my T-shirts with the birds on the bat.
So just in case you’re worried, we are doing just fine here in St. Louis, and if it is all the same to you and your football buddies, kindly never darken our doorstep again.
Ron Wiesenthal • Brentwood