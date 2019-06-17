Subscribe for 99¢
Decorate the city

Paul Burge hangs championship banners on a light poll along the Market Street parade route on Friday, June 14, 2019 in Downtown St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

When the Rams won the Super Bowl in the last decade, my mother-in- law, a New Yorker, commented that the people of St. Louis were very well-behaved. Unlike in other cities that celebrate a sports win, no one here turned over cars, set anything on fire, assaulted anyone or vandalized property. Eighteen years later, I am happy to see that nothing has changed. The street party that ensued after the Blues won the Stanley Cup on Wednesday was just as well-behaved as the celebration after the Rams won the Super Bowl. I saw nothing on the news about any misdeeds.

So congratulations, Blues fans; St. Louis is still keeping it classy.

Michele Elmore • Manchester

