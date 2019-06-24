As an admirer and visitor of St. Louis through most of the past 65 years, I loved seeing the city’s joy in celebrating the Blues championship. I experienced it from afar, thanks to great media coverage, including the Post-Dispatch.
Yet, in viewing aerial shots, I couldn’t help wondering: What on earth happened to Kiener Plaza? Why was that beautiful waterfall and amphitheater turned into an oblong Pokemon game board?
Geez. Next they’ll want to close Famous-Barr, scrap the Admiral, gut Union Station, fill the St. Louis Zoo’s world famous bear pits and chop the founders’ oaks at the Muny. Then they will wonder why St. Louis doesn’t draw people like it once did.
Tim Costello • West Lafayette, Ind.