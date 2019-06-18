To the St. Louis Blues fans: On Saturday, you gave me one of the very best days of my life, saluting my husband and his teammates. Nothing could have prepared me for the endless rows of you chanting, cheering, waving and smiling. What seemed like endless blocks of you waiting patiently just for a chance to get a glimpse of those who made their mark in St. Louis sports history. It was one of the most incredible things I have ever witnessed and been a part of.
You thanked us for bringing the Stanley Cup to you, and all I can do is thank you, for without you we would not have been there.
Devon Bouwmeester • St. Louis