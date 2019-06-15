It’s the stuff that Hollywood is made of: Start with a city known for its crime and racial divide, add a team that refused to quit, a song from the 1980s that became an anthem and a little girl who inspired all of us. And for a brief shining moment in time on Wednesday, we were united in hope and anticipation as our Blues were on the cusp of making history.
Just think what could arise in our community if that same passion, enthusiasm and pride were channeled to make St. Louis as great as the team that so determinedly represented all of us in their quest for the Cup.
And they say it’s “only a game.” Not this time, not in this town. It was much, much more to a city that desperately needed something to feel good about.
Jane Horwitz • St. Louis County