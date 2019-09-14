According to statements by administration aides, President Donald Trump has directed them to fast-track billions of dollars’ worth of construction contracts, aggressively seize private land and disregard environmental rules to get his border fence built. It’s been reported that he has told aides that he would pardon them of any potential wrongdoing should they have to break laws to get the barriers built quickly.
Our country is in serious danger because we have a president who shows that he has no regard for the rule of law or the constitutional principles upon which this country was built.
How long before his supporters wake up and care about maintaining America's integrity and standing around the world?
Carolyn Landry • St. Charles