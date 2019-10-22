Regarding “Fact-checking Trump and others on Mueller, the ‘squad’ and more” (July 30): Okay, if the Mueller report is the official conclusion by the U.S. government, we should accept the outcome and move on.
But now it appears President Donald Trump asked Ukraine for damaging information about Joe Biden, under the thinly veiled excuse that he did it to fight corruption. This is a “dog ate my homework” excuse if there ever was one.
What’s the difference between these two events? Why did we spend so much treasure and endure so much political angst over the Mueller report if nothing was going to be done about it anyway? Concerning the Ukraine issue, it shouldn’t matter whether there was a quid pro quo, the naked events so far should be enough on which to act.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly afraid to act because it could jeopardize Democrats running in future elections. On the other side, the Republicans are split between defending Trump or just giving up the ruse and acknowledging that Trump’s actions were improper, but not rising to the level of impeachment. Soliciting political help from a foreign government is either not that big of a deal, or Trump was correct all along that he could shoot somebody in the middle of Fifth Avenue and not lose voters.
What this really says is that both political parties will say and do whatever it takes in order to retain or elect new members of their party.
Greg Blattner • Chesterfield