Regarding “The ban that backfired badly for Trump and Netanyahu” (Aug. 18): I was glad to see this editorial criticizing Israel’s move to ban congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from entering Israel and occupied Palestinian lands. Unfortunately, the editorial asserts without any evidence that the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement gives a platform to anti-Semites. (The online version of the editorial links to an excellent New York Times article that also gives no evidence for the claim).
In reality, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions is a non-violent campaign to utilize economic pressure and publicity to end the system of extreme racism that presently rules over the Holy Land. Its aim is to bring equal rights to all. The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign was founded by, and is led by, Palestinians as a way to work with people from around the world to peacefully end the oppression that Palestinians experience from Israel. The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement explicitly condemns and does not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of racism.
Michael Berg • St. Louis