Regarding “Whistleblower’s treasonous act violated sacred oath” (Sept. 28): I, for one, am not concerned. It is encouraging that we still have people who are willing to put themselves and their family at substantial risk to report possible malfeasance by those in authority. Sadly, without this resource, those in control could, if they so desire, make our institutions ineffectual and leave us with an authoritarian government, if not worse.
I have more concern for those supporters of President Donald Trump who agree that the whistleblower’s act smacks of high treason. For those who support Trump, it is difficult to understand how they can ignore his many alleged illegal acts if such acts could lead to the loss of our Constitution, our laws and the very freedoms that Trump professes to protect and support.
These alleged acts of malfeasance, for which there is substantial evidence, should, and are, being investigated. We should be very thankful.
Seymour Krout • Frontenac