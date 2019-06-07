Subscribe for 99¢
Trump baby blimp flies in London as protests greet president

A woman takes a selfie as the 'Trump Baby' blimp is inflated in Parliament Square in central London as people start to gather to demonstrate against the state visit of President Donald Trump, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Trump will turn from pageantry to policy Tuesday as he joins British Prime Minister Theresa May for a day of talks likely to highlight fresh uncertainty in the allies' storied relationship. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Regarding “Trump baby blimp flies in London as protests” (June 4): Perhaps the Post-Dispatch should remind the British that they should show a little respect to President Donald Trump, even if they don’t care for him. Perhaps the British should remember that, had it not been for the United States, they might very well be using German as their primary language.

As they exit Europe, they will need the U.S. as a trading partner. Perhaps in their own interests the British should criticize a little less and politely clap a little more. As for Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, at least she is consistent and is not living in the U.S. under a Trump administration. Wouldn’t it be nice if Hollywood, which is all talk and no action, did the same?

Marc Schoenfeld • Chesterfield

