Regarding “Trump baby blimp flies in London as protests” (June 4): Perhaps the Post-Dispatch should remind the British that they should show a little respect to President Donald Trump, even if they don’t care for him. Perhaps the British should remember that, had it not been for the United States, they might very well be using German as their primary language.
As they exit Europe, they will need the U.S. as a trading partner. Perhaps in their own interests the British should criticize a little less and politely clap a little more. As for Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, at least she is consistent and is not living in the U.S. under a Trump administration. Wouldn’t it be nice if Hollywood, which is all talk and no action, did the same?
Marc Schoenfeld • Chesterfield