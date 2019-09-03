Regarding “Climate change deniers receive unwarranted coverage” Aug. 23): While I agree completely with letter writer Harry Cordeal on the matter of climate change, I disagree with his statement that “capitalism must die” if the world is to survive.
Why do I say this? Take a look around. Virtually everything that we all own or consume, from the food we eat to the clothes we wear to the restaurants we go to and even the artwork we buy, is produced in the private sector and yes, for a profit. The list includes the movies we see, the plays we go to and even the sporting events we all love. Even highways which are paid for by governments are built by private contractors. Take away all that and what do you have left? Not much.
I used to work for the state of Missouri as an environmental engineer. Government agencies like the Department of Natural Resources are vital to keeping our air and water clean. But I would sure hate to see most governments in charge of designing our computers or growing our food. Private industries have done a lot of harm, but climate change is also tied to the consumption habits of all of us. We can point our fingers at others all we want, but each of us must take responsibility for our own contribution to the problem. And until we do that, I don’t see much hope.
Jim Rhodes • Webster Groves