Regarding “Top-ranked small school Cardinal Ritter may have used ineligible player” (Oct. 15): We now have added another black eye for the Catholic Church and for our city. These young men will carry the scar of cheating and lying into their future. Who was behind this muse? Did someone prompt player Bill Jackson and coach Brandon Gregory to do their dirty work?
This behavior of winning at all costs calls into question actions by privileged men whose real job is to influence young men to be our future leaders. What has happened to our society? Do we really want these values? It’s time for us to do some serious introspection and decide what kind of people we want to be.
Janet Kramer • Ballwin