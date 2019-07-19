Carjacking seems to be out of control in the St. Louis region. All too often, these result in injuries, wrecked cars and, in worst-case scenarios, the loss of innocent lives. And if the carjackers are juveniles, what do they get? A slap on the wrist because the courts and juvenile justice centers are overburdened.
But there are other ways to punish young criminals without putting them in jail: Put them on the hook for all expenses. This would include paying for damage to the stolen car, damage to police cruisers, medical expenses for the injured, and reparations to the families of those killed. How? Force them to do public service for as long as it takes, scrubbing toilets at the police station and jails, trash pickup in alleys and abandoned buildings, etc.
Why should the public have to pay for the havoc wreaked by carjackers? Time to start adding stronger deterrents. Paying one’s debt to society shouldn’t mean parole with no real consequences.
William Craft • Edwardsville