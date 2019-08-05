Regarding the July 27 Postcard from Mound City: I am outraged at the cartoon's attempt at humor at the expense of the crew of the USS St. Louis (LCS-19) and of the City of St Louis.
Dedicated men and women of the U.S. Navy give their lives to serve our country, and you owe them and the citizens of St Louis an apology. Thirteen members of the USS St. Louis crew were in town recently to learn about their new ship’s namesake city and to give their time in community service. Everywhere we went they were thanked for their service, and the wonderful people of St. Louis opened up their hearts and wallets to show their gratitude.
The crew of the LCS-19 is made up of smart, educated, courageous and dedicated electrical engineers, technology specialists, search and rescue teams with advanced skills and knowledge along with their military training.
Barbara Broadhurst Taylor • Ladue
Sponsor, USS St. Louis (LCS-19)