As a faithful Catholic, I feel compelled to respond to the Aug. 3 letter by Jane Petry, “Nun’s sympathy for migrants too liberal and misinformed.” She suggests that a previous contributor, Sister Agnes Brueggen, should go teach those downtrodden people to fight for their own country, like our people did.
Catholic sisters, laity and clergy have always been on the front lines of confronting injustice, poverty and oppression through acts of mercy and by giving voice to those whom powerful people would rather silence. They have fought as Jesus Christ taught faithful people to fight: by feeding the hungry, giving water to the thirsty, clothing the naked, healing the sick and visiting those in prison.
Many who have responded to this call have died in their labors for justice. In 1980, Sisters Dorothy Kazel, Maura Clarke and Ita Ford and lay missionary Jean Donovan were kidnapped, raped and killed in El Salvador. Earlier that year, Archbishop (now Saint) Oscar Romero was also killed because he was confronting the injustice occurring in El Salvador. In 1992, five missionary sisters were killed during the civil war in Liberia.
Those of us whose circumstances, and perhaps God’s calling, require us to feed, clothe and assist people closer to home must respond to injustice by other means. We must listen to each other’s fear and concern, speak respectfully, vote with conscience and risk writing letters to the editor that other people might find challenging to read.
Susan Gore Zahra • Florissant