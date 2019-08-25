I am free to drive, even though cars are dangerous and thousands of people die in accidents every year. But for everyone’s safety, there are laws that put restrictions on my freedom, laws that help save lives by requiring drivers licenses, rules of the road, etc.
I am free to own guns, even though guns are dangerous and thousands of people die from gun violence every year. But, laws designed to increase safety and save lives are resisted by some because they may restrict my freedom.
Recently, my 14-year-old grandson was constructing a playlist on his phone. When my daughter asked him what it was for, he said it was for his funeral in case there was a shooting at school. I own guns and am happy to have the freedom to do so, but I ask you, isn’t the safety of our children worth a few restrictions?
Robert Wanager • Hillsboro, Mo.