Gun-control backers concerned about changing federal courts

FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, a semi-automatic rifle is displayed with a 25 shot magazine, left, and a 10 shot magazine, right, at a gun store in Elk Grove, Calif. California outlawed buying high-capacity ammunition magazines nearly two decades ago as one of its numerous responses to deadly mass shootings that continue to terrorize the nation, and the state’s progressive voters and lawmakers voted in 2016 to bar even possession of magazines holding more than 10 bullets by those who already owned them. But in 2019, a federal judge tossed out the ban, triggering a week-long buying spree before he put his decision on hold pending appeal. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

 Rich Pedroncelli

I am free to drive, even though cars are dangerous and thousands of people die in accidents every year. But for everyone’s safety, there are laws that put restrictions on my freedom, laws that help save lives by requiring drivers licenses, rules of the road, etc.

I am free to own guns, even though guns are dangerous and thousands of people die from gun violence every year. But, laws designed to increase safety and save lives are resisted by some because they may restrict my freedom.

Recently, my 14-year-old grandson was constructing a playlist on his phone. When my daughter asked him what it was for, he said it was for his funeral in case there was a shooting at school. I own guns and am happy to have the freedom to do so, but I ask you, isn’t the safety of our children worth a few restrictions?

Robert Wanager • Hillsboro, Mo.

