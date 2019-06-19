Is it possible that President Donald Trump does not understand how tariffs work? He repeatedly talks about the billions of dollars China is paying into our treasury because of the tariffs he imposed. China is paying nothing into our treasury. Zero. The tariff expense is paid by the entity that is importing the Chinese goods. That expense is passed on to the U.S. consumer.
If Trump actually does understand how tariffs work, then he is simply lying to his base of Trumpeteers that the U.S. is collecting billions of dollars from China. Who knows how many of them believe this?
Joel Harriss • St. Louis