Regarding “Nun’s sympathy for migrants too liberal and misinformed” (Aug.3): Jane Petry, you are exactly what is wrong with the Catholic Church and why my family and I are no longer Catholic. Sister Agnes Brueggen is doing God’s work, while you sit in judgment and criticize those who care for others as “liberals.” Liberals will have a place in heaven, and God help you and your “pro-life” cohorts who cannot find it in your heart to recognize the value of every human being on this planet. If Sister Agnes opens her own church, I will happily sign on.
Sue Chambers • St. Charles