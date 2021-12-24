Christmas values should include empathy, compassion

Growing up, I was taught by my parents, the Kirkwood Public School system and the Grace Episcopal Church to respect people no matter what the color of their skin and to treat people with empathy, decency and compassion. At Christmas time, as well as year-round, I am grateful for being taught these humane values.
Dick Reeves • Kirkwood
