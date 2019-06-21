Regarding “Merger Group has new leader” (June 14): The quotes from Better Together Board Chairman Joe Adorjan clearly indicate that they have learned little from their failed efforts. David Leipholtz, the newly appointed executive director of Better Together, was responsible for the research that produced contrived, unsubstantiated data and outright falsehoods to justify Better Together’s predetermined goals.
Better Together has neither elected status nor authorized charter to impose its will on the residents of St. Louis city and county, and any further proposals from them should be viewed as prejudicial and lacking in credibility. At best, the Board of Freeholders/Electors, when convened, should carefully examine the Better Together proposals for any nuggets of common sense and practical application.
We can and should be better than we are, but Better Together would serve our community best by stepping back and allowing the freeholder process driven by the residents of St. Louis city and county to move forward without attempting to influence the end result.
Harold Sanger • Clayton