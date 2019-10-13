With winter rapidly approaching, it’s imperative that the St. Louis City Board of Building Appeals cease rejecting efforts by Rev. Larry Rice’s New Life Evangelistic Center to reopen as a day center for the poor and homeless.
After the city’s building commissioner approved the building at 1411 Locust to function as a day center in Nov. 2018, this cabal bowed to pressure from downtown developers and reversed that decision. By doing the bidding of pro-gentrification forces, the Board of Building Appeals has left the city vulnerable to lawsuits as well as placing lives at risk.
Biddle House has canceled all of the day services previously provided to the homeless. Similar programs at the Horizon Club and Centenary Church have also been discontinued — all victims of the heartless NIMBY (not in my backyard) sentiment currently shared by City Hall and powerful interests. Consequently, the need for a center to function as a refuge and resource for the poor is great.
Too many indigent St. Louisans have lost their lives during recent winters. Instead of issuing harmful decisions, the Board of Building Appeals should allow the New Life Evangelistic Center to reopen, making it possible for volunteers and staff to honor their faith by practicing good deeds.
