I want to see the data that supports the 2019 c for the City of St. Louis. The assessor’s office fabricates numbers based on wishful thinking. We purchased our home in 1996 for $44,000. The current appraisal is at $83,800, more than double the purchase price.
The public school system here is third-rate, and St. Louis is among the top cities for violent crime. Give us a break, Mayor Lyda Krewson. No two properties on this block are the same. Where’s the data?
If you’ve ever had the misfortune of dealing with St. Louis City Hall, you know that no one there has ever broken a sweat. Between real estate and personal property, we’re paying about $175 per month to live in our home and drive our cars. We should have no taxation without representation, and all these unrealized gains are illusory. No one assesses the current condition of the inside of a home. We should fire all the City Hall losers.
Mark Martinelli • St. Louis