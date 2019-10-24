Regarding “Company seeking to run Lambert airport hires former City Hall lobbyists and Sinquefield ally” (Oct. 10): Those who think that privatization of St. Louis Lambert International Airport is a good idea may not be appreciating the proper role of government. Over and above the economic value that would be squandered, St. Louisans would lose control of a unique transportation resource essential to “the common defense” and our security. These should not be delegated to a private owner. What is the first asset captured by an invading enemy?
Gerard J. Erker • University City