The two authors of the Sept. 11 op-ed, "Our school children are not well," were part of a 13-member roundtable that helped produce The Missouri Model for Trauma-Informed Schools.
Thankfully, most of our school children are well. However, kudos for addressing the significant minority that face tremendous societal and familial challenges that can make education all but impossible.
Teachers are the ones on the front lines taking care of children while also educating them. That is tough work that nobody else in the education field has to face. This occurs in the classroom with a struggling young person (or two, or three) while the teacher tries to hold on to educational objectives for the other 25 students at that very same moment. The teachers are also the ones who know these children on a daily basis. They are the experts.
I wonder how many on the 13-person roundtable were teachers? If none, they were probably in the classroom caring for both adjusted and struggling young people while educating them.
By the way, the further one gets from daily contact with kids in education, the more money that person will make. May God bless the classroom teacher.
Tom Kickham • St. Louis