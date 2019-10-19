Oct. 16 was World Food Day, a day of action dedicated to tackling global hunger. I want to thank Reps. Williams Lacy Clay Jr. and Ann Wagner for their bipartisan actions to help eradicate world hunger by cosponsoring House Resolution 189. This resolution supports the poorest of the poor women and children around the world. I am looking to Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to follow suit and co-sponsor Senate Resolution 260.
Almost half of all child deaths worldwide are related to malnutrition — nearly 2.4 million preventable deaths of children under the age of 5 every year. The children who survive often suffer from irreversible damage to their physical and cognitive development. As they grow into adulthood, this damage can lead to diminished productivity, perpetuating an inter-generational cycle of poverty and hunger. As a Christian, I am called to stand alongside mothers and children to help break this cycle of hunger and poverty.
Because of U.S. leadership and partnering with countries around the world, we have made significant progress on improving maternal and child nutrition. Thank you Rep. Clay and Rep. Wagner for helping millions of children reach their full potential.
Vickie Minter • Florissant