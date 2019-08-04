The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is one of our nation’s most majestic public lands, home to the Porcupine caribou herd, denning polar bears, musk oxen, wolves, and nearly 200 species of migratory birds, including some from Missouri. Its biological heart, the coastal plain, is no place for oil and gas development.
Yet the Trump administration, through language inserted into the 2017 tax bill, is barreling forward to allow oil and gas drilling within this ecologically sensitive wilderness area. This destructive move must be halted.
I’d like to thank Rep. Lacy Clay for being a champion of the effort in Congress to protect the Arctic Wildlife Refuge. I urge the rest of the Missouri congressional delegation to do the same. We must keep drills out of the Arctic refuge.
Bridget Sanderson • Kansas City
Environment Missouri