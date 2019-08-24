Regarding “Science doesn’t always produce objective coal truths” (Aug. 19): I am compelled to ask letter writer Dan Ganey how he concludes the data being used by scientists is garbage?
Is the Arctic circle being warmer not enough proof for him? The fact that there is flooding in areas that haven’t flooded ever doesn’t compel him to at least consider that our planet is in dire need of fixing?
What about the plastics that wash up on Midway Island? It is a wildlife sanctuary and there are no humans who visit, yet there are mountains of garbage that wash up on the shores.
I would say Mr. Ganey is like the ostrich — head in sand, not willing to believe what is right in front of his eyes. Shame on you, Mr Ganey.
Fay Aubuchon • St Peters