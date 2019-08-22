Regarding “Science doesn’t always produce objective coal truths” (Aug. 19): According to LinkedIn, letter writer Dan Ganey appears to be a mining consultant. After reading Mr. Ganey’s letter, I was reminded of an article published in Nature that found “climate change contrarians” are getting 49% more media coverage than scientists. With July 2019 being the hottest month recorded in human history, we have to ask: Why are the media giving a voice to people like Mr. Ganey?
Don’t hate Mr. Ganey for doing the bidding of the coal industry. Don’t hate the Post-Dispatch editors for publishing a letter by someone whose views appear to dismiss our collective suicide. A system that justifies self-interest no matter the outcome is called capitalism. For life to survive, capitalism must die.
Harry Cordeal • Kirkwood