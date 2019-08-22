Subscribe for 99¢
21 states sue Trump administration over new coal rules

FILE - In this July 27, 2018, file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo. A coalition of 22 Democratic-led states has sued the Trump administration over its decision to ease restrictions on coal-fired power plants. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, says the new rule violates the federal Clean Air Act because it does not meaningfully replace power plants' greenhouse gas emissions. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

Regarding “Science doesn’t always produce objective coal truths” (Aug. 19): According to LinkedIn, letter writer Dan Ganey appears to be a mining consultant. After reading Mr. Ganey’s letter, I was reminded of an article published in Nature that found “climate change contrarians” are getting 49% more media coverage than scientists. With July 2019 being the hottest month recorded in human history, we have to ask: Why are the media giving a voice to people like Mr. Ganey?

Don’t hate Mr. Ganey for doing the bidding of the coal industry. Don’t hate the Post-Dispatch editors for publishing a letter by someone whose views appear to dismiss our collective suicide. A system that justifies self-interest no matter the outcome is called capitalism. For life to survive, capitalism must die.

Harry Cordeal • Kirkwood

