Regarding “Reducing carbon dioxide is folly, alternatives impractical” (June 14): It is disappointing to find there are still people who are genuinely ignorant of the crisis humanity is facing if we do not arrest the flow of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. This fallacious thinking is being promoted by our current administration. For years, evidence has shown we are building up to a serious crisis affecting all mankind. The first warning came from the Swedish scientist Svante Arrhenius about 123 years ago, so knowledge of the problem is not new.
I have grandchildren and great-grandchildren who are going to suffer if we do not take immediate measures to halt the problem. The extreme weather events of the last couple of years is just a sampling of what is in store for us.
Regarding electric and hybrid cars. The technology is advancing rapidly. I drive a hybrid, which gives me more than 50 miles per gallon and a 500-mile range on a single tank. The U.S. lags behind many other countries in the development of free, non-polluting energy generation.
Alan Ranford • Bridgeton