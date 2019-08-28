I probably agree with Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger at least 80% of the time. His Aug. 26 column ("Want to help cure violence in St. Louis? Close the Workhouse") on closing the City Workhouse jail made no sense.
He gave no solution to what should be done with the many violent offenders who are held there, other than to release them — and somehow they would magically run home to their families, get a job and start raising their kids. I don't have the luxury of living in Wildwood like he does. I live in St. Louis, in what is considered to be one of the nicer neighborhoods. And yet every morning I walk with my wife to her car in our driveway because I fear carjackings.
Carjackings, thefts, shootings and other crimes occur far too regularly in our neighborhood. Releasing many of these people only increases the chances of me or my loved ones being the victim of a crime.
Michael Szerzinski • St. Louis