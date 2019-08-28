Subscribe for 99¢
Final day of national prison strike 2018

Kristine Hendrix, activist and vice president of the University School board, reads ten demands out loud to a crowd of more than thirty people who stood in solidarity , outside the City Workhouse in St. Louis on the final day of a national prison strike on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. On Aug. 21, people incarcerated in states across the U.S. stopped working, went on hunger strikes and started boycotting prison stores as part of a nationwide strike that, organizers say, spread to at least 14 states. The strike, which officially ended Sept. 9, is an effort to highlight ten demands drafted by incarcerated people, including demands for immediate improvements to the conditions of prisons and an immediate end to "prison slavery." Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan • lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

I probably agree with Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger at least 80% of the time. His Aug. 26 column ("Want to help cure violence in St. Louis? Close the Workhouse") on closing the City Workhouse jail made no sense.

He gave no solution to what should be done with the many violent offenders who are held there, other than to release them — and somehow they would magically run home to their families, get a job and start raising their kids. I don't have the luxury of living in Wildwood like he does. I live in St. Louis, in what is considered to be one of the nicer neighborhoods. And yet every morning I walk with my wife to her car in our driveway because I fear carjackings.

Carjackings, thefts, shootings and other crimes occur far too regularly in our neighborhood. Releasing many of these people only increases the chances of me or my loved ones being the victim of a crime.

Michael Szerzinski • St. Louis

